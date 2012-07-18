Marko Futacs joins Leicester City after Portsmouth exit

Leicester City have completed the signing of striker Marko Futacs.

The 22-year-old, 6ft 5in tall Hungarian has signed a three-year deal with the Foxes after leaving cash-strapped Portsmouth in the summer.

Manager Nigel Pearson said: "Marko has only been in English football for a year, but has shown all of the physical and mental attributes to be successful at this level and we are delighted.

"His height naturally offers some variety to our attacking options."

Futacs, who joined Portsmouth from Werder Bremen, scored five goals in 12 Championship starts last season.

City already have Jermaine Beckford, David Nugent and Jamie Vardy competing for the main forward positions.

Steve Howard's move to Hartlepool left the Foxes short of a target man up front. But Pearson believes Futacs has more to his game than just a physical presence.

"Marko is a very gifted player whose technical strengths should not be underestimated," Pearson said.

"He is another player we faced considerable competition to sign, which only serves to highlight how impressively he performed for Portsmouth last season."