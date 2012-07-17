Millwall captain Paul Robinson signs new contract

Paul Robinson

Millwall captain Paul Robinson has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks at the south London club and has made 331 appearances for the Lions since his first-team debut in 2002.

The centre-back played 44 games last season but underwent a double hernia operation earlier in the summer.

"Hopefully I'll be raring to go when the season starts on 14 August," he told the club website.

