Robbie Willmott seals Cambridge United return

Cambridge United have re-signed winger Robbie Willmott on a two-year contract following his release by Blue Square Bet Premier rivals Luton Town.

The 22-year-old spent four and a half years with the U's before being sold to Luton for £50,000 in January last year.

"I feel that Robbie has not fulfilled the potential we believed he had when we signed him aged 15 and he seems to have lost his way.

"He is desperate for the opportunity to prove himself," boss Jez George said.

Willmott has made 160 appearances in non-league football's top tier, scoring 33 goals, and played in three of the last four play-off finals.

Despite that, he said: "I am disappointed with the way my career has gone and I am grateful to the club [Cambridge] for giving me this opportunity to get back on track.

"This is not a financial decision as I have learned that money is not everything.

"I could have easily have signed for other clubs in this league on far more money, in fact in some cases more than double.

"I now know that working with the right people at the right club is more important to me than anything."

Willmott is Cambridge's eighth summer signing following the arrival of Ricky Wellard, Tom Elliott, Adrian Moke, Billy Gibson, Scott Garner and Jonathan Hedge and Will Norris.