Ipswich give trial to ex-Hearts keeper Marian Kello

Ipswich are giving a trial to former Hearts goalkeeper Marian Kello on their pre-season tour to the Netherlands.

The Slovakia international, 29, has been without a club since leaving the Scottish Premier League side in April.

Town boss Paul Jewell is looking for a keeper to provide competition for Arran Lee-Barrett.

And he is also taking a look at French pair Plaisir Bahamboula and Solialio Bakayogo, who play in midfield and defence respectively, during the trip.

"The two French lads were with us last week and we wanted to have another look at them," Jewell told the club's website.

"With Marian, Aston Villa were keen on him and he's a free agent. He's come over to spend the week with us in Holland and we'll take it from there."