Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Paris St-Germain from AC Milan

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan for a reported £15.7m.

Zlatan's big moves 2001 - Malmo to Ajax - £5m 2004 - Ajax to Juventus - £12m 2006: Juventus to Inter Milan - £20m 2009: Inter Milan to Barcelona - £56.5m 2011 - Barcelona to AC Milan - £24m (after joining on loan in 2010) 2012 - AC Milan to PSG - £15.7m

The Sweden striker, 30, has signed a three-year deal with the French club after passing a medical on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic is the latest big name capture for PSG, who were bought by the wealthy Qatar Investment Authority in 2011.

"I think they made something impossible possible. This is a very interesting project," Ibrahimovic said.

PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti has also signed AC Milan defender Thiago Silva, Napoli striker Ezequiel Lavezzi and Pescara midfielder Marco Verratti for a total of £88m this summer.

Ibrahimovic, who has now cost a total of £133.2m in transfer fees during his career, added: "PSG have bought the best defender in the world, Thiago Silva.

"Who doesn't want to be here? This is the future. Finally I'm a PSG player. It's a big step in my career. It's a dream come true.

"I don't know much about the French league but they know who I am!"

Sporting director Leonardo insists Ibrahimovic will be PSG's final signing of the summer.

Ibrahimovic scored 33 times in 40 matches for AC Milan last season and also scored twice in three games for Sweden at Euro 2012.