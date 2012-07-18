Wednesday's Scottish gossip

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

A document drafted by the Scottish FA, SPL and SFL suggests stripping Rangers of five titles and four Scottish Cups as punishment for using a dual contract system. (Daily Record)

Maurice Edu is set for a switch to Spanish side Valencia, which could net newco Rangers a £300,000 fee. (Daily Express)

The SFL can expect a bidding war for the rights to broadcast Rangers' matches in next season's Third Division. (Daily Record)

Manager Ally McCoist could face disciplinary action over his comments regarding the panel that gave Rangers a 12-month transfer embargo in April. (Various)

Midfielder Isaiah Osbourne is poised to leave Hibernian for Blackpool this week, with negotiations at an advanced stage. (Various)

Eintracht Frankfurt are among the clubs chasing Romanian defender Dorin Goian, who is quitting Rangers. (Daily Record)

Celtic face competition from clubs in Russia and Ukraine for Polish defender Sebastian Boesnich. (Daily Record)

Emilio Izaguirre has been unable to play any part in Celtic's pre-season tour of Germany due to a viral infection. (Daily Express)

New vice chairman George Yule wants to see Aberdeen challenging for second spot in the SPL. (Daily Mail)

New Hearts assistant coach Edgaras Jankauskas is tipping striker John Sutton to make a big impact at Tynecastle this season. (Various)

Newco Rangers made their first appearance last night in a closed-doors 2-1 win over Airdrie United at Murray Park. (Sun)

Former Dundee United defender Mihael Kovacevic played as a trialist for Ross County in last night's 0-0 friendly with Nairn County. (Sun)

Manchester United will play a friendly with Aberdeen next month, which will benefit former Dons midfielder Neil Simpson. (Daily Express)

OTHER SPORT

Colin Montgomerie is tipping Paul Lawrie tobe a contender for this week's Open at Royal Lytham. (Various)