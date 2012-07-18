Danny Cadamarteri impressed by Carlisle United standard

Danny Cadamarteri has been impressed by the standard within the Carlisle United squad since his arrival last month.

The 32-year-old made the Cumbrians the 11th club of his career after signing a two-year deal at Brunton Park following his release by Huddersfield.

"I was not surprised but delighted to be amongst such young talented players," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cadamarteri ready to play anywhere

"It's refreshing for some of the older pros to be in amongst talented, refreshing, enthusiastic players."

He added: "There is so much ability in the young lads here, the likes of young (Liam) Noble and (Chris) Chantler as well have really impressed me with their abilities."

The former Everton trainee made 30 appearances last year for the Terriers as they won promotion to the Championship.

After starting his career as a striker, Cadamarteri has spent time switching from playing up front to on the wing, and is happy for boss Greg Abbott to continue to use him wherever he is needed.

"I've always said no matter where I've been I'm prepared to play in any position the manager wants to play me," he added.

"I'm enjoying getting to know the way a lot of these lads play and they're hopefully getting to know a few of my attributes and I'll get to know a few of theirs over the next few weeks."