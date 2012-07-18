Manchester controls football 'politics' - Suarez

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez claims that people misinterpreted an incident in February when he appeared to refuse Patrice Evra's handshake, and says Manchester controls the "politics" of football.

Suarez was banned for eight matches last season after being found guilty of racially abusing the Manchester United defender during a Premier League match.

The 25-year-old was recently named in Uruguay's 18-man squad for this summer's Olympic Games in London.

Top Stories