Khumalo joins Greek side PAOK on loan from Tottenham

South Africa international defender Bongani Khumalo has joined Greek side PAOK on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old centre-back makes the move from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Khumalo, who has 26 caps for Bafana Bafana, joined Spurs from South African partner club SuperSport United in January 2011.

He had loan spells at Preston and Reading before completing his move to the Greek Super League.

Khumalo played in all of South Africa's games in the 2010 World Cup finals, as well as both of their 2014 World Cup qualifiers in June.