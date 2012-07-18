Leyton Orient sign Nathan Clarke, Lloyd James & Ryan Allsop

From the section

Leyton Orient have completed the signings of Nathan Clarke, Lloyd James and Ryan Allsop.

Centre-back Clarke, 28, joins after his release by Huddersfield Town and has agreed a two-year contract with the Brisbane Road side.

Midfielder James, 24, spent the last two seasons at Colchester and has also committed to a two-year deal.

Meanwhile former West Brom and Millwall goalkeeper Allsop, 20, has penned a six-month deal with the O's.