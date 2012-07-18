Lee Peltier set for Leicester City departure

Leicester City right-back Lee Peltier is set to leave the club with Leeds United or former club Huddersfield Town his likely destination.

The 25-year-old's agent confirmed to BBC Radio Leeds that both clubs had submitted written bids of around £600,000 for the player.

Peltier joined the Foxes from the Terriers last summer on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He made 82 league appearances in two seasons during his time with Town.

The former Liverpool man, who played 40 league games for Nigel Pearson's side last campaign, is currently with Leicester on their pre-season tour of Austria.