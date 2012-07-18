Daniel Kearns seeks regular starts for Peterborough

Irish winger Daniel Kearns is aiming to persuade Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson he is worth a regular first-team place next season.

Kearns made 20 appearances for Posh last term, but only five of them were starts as Ferguson generally opted for a diamond formation in midfield.

"I like getting forward so maybe at the point would suit me best," the 21-year-old told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Just as long as I'm in the team, I'll play anywhere across the midfield."

Kearns could face competition for a place from new signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who also likes to play wide, but told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire there may be occasions when a tactical switch is necessary and they both could be used.

"From what I've seen of him, he looks a decent player," he added.

"He's another out and out winger who likes to attack people. He's quick and strong and having both of us in the squad means we can change things, if needed."

Born in Dundalk, Kearns has drawn inspiration from fellow countryman James McClean, who made a major impact in the Premier League for Sunderland last season and went to Euro 2012 with the Republic of Ireland squad.

"I played against James a good number of times when I was back home and I know him quite well," he added.

"He's done very well and he's really pushed on - I don't think a lot of people were expecting him to do as well as he has done."