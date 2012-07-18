Clarke Carlisle could still join Cobblers - Boothroyd

Northampton Town manager Aidy Boothroyd says a deal for centre-half Clarke Carlisle is still possible.

Carlisle, 32, was out-of-contract at parent club Burnley at the end of the season, having made 18 appearances for the Cobblers on loan.

Boothroyd told BBC Radio Northampton: "I think there is a chance [of him signing towards the end of pre-season].

"There are a lot of different variables when you are dealing with Clarke and there have not been any ultimatums."

He continued: "When you try and bring players in, I think you have to treat every individual as a separate case.

"As we are going along, things will evolve naturally. I think we do need a centre-half.

"We've got two very good centre-halves at the moment, but if you're going to start a campaign as robust as League Two is, and with all our cup competitions, you've got to have three fighting for those two spaces."

The Cobblers have already agreed deals for left-back Joe Widdowson, midfielders Ishmel Demontagnac and Chris Hackett, and forwards Alex Nicholls and Clive Platt.

"We start again [without] too many players that were here at the start of last season," he said.

"I've spoken to Paul Turnbull [who was on loan at Stockport last season] a couple of times. Paul's still here but he won't be playing. I've no issues with him, he just doesn't fit into what I want to do and we'll see if we can sort something out to help the club and help him."