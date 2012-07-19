Hull City sign striker Nick Proschwitz from Paderborn

Hull City have completed the signing of German striker Nick Proschwitz from SC Paderborn 07 for a fee of £2.6m.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship side.

Proschwitz was joint top scorer in the German second tier last season with 17 league goals.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "It's taken a long time to sort out the details and now I am just happy that I am here and can work hard to help the team go up."