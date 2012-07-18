Martyn Corrigan is new Stenhousemuir manager

Martyn Corrigan is the new manager of Stenhousemuir, taking over from David Irons, who resigned last week.

The 34-year-old former Motherwell defender joined the Second Division club as player coach last summer.

Corrigan spent eight years at Fir Park after starting his career with Falkirk and later had spells with Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle.

He joined Stirling Albion for the 2010/11 campaign and rejected a new Binos deal to join the Stenny staff.

Irons left the Ochilview Park club due to work commitments with the police.