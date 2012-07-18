Gary Silk on trial with Lincoln City after Grimsby town exit
Lincoln City boss David Holdsworth is mulling over a move for ex-Notts County and Mansfield Town defender Gary Silk.
The 27-year-old right-back played under Holdsworth for the Stags and is a free agent after leaving Grimsby Town in the summer at the end of a one-year deal.
Holdsworth told BBC Lincolnshire: "Gary is an experienced young man who can play. He knows me very well and I know him very well.
"We will give him the opportunity to show what he is about."