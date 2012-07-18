Worcester City sign Glyn Thompson and Ellis Deeney

Worcester City have signed goalkeeper Glyn Thompson and re-signed defender Ellis Deeney on one-year deals.

Thompson, 31, started his career at Shrewsbury Town and went on to play for Northampton Town, Chesterfield and Hereford United.

He joined Newport in 2007 and was an ever-present in their Blue Square South title-winning 2009-10 season.

Former Aston Villa academy captain Deeney, 20, made 16 appearances for City last season.

"We are delighted to get both players," said City boss Carl Heeley.

"Ellis was key to our good form when he joined us in January and Glyn is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who can only improve our squad."