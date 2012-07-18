Swansea City arrange home friendly against Stuttgart

From the section

Stuttgart head coach Bruno Labbadia

Swansea City will face German side Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday 11 August.

Stuttgart, who are coached by former German international Bruno Labbadia, finished sixth in last season's Bundesliga.

Labbadia's side will play in the Europa League play-offs in August.

Swansea start their Premier League season at Queens Park Rangers on 18 August.

Their preparations include a three game 10-day tour of the United States

Michael Laudrup's team will face MLS side Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes as well as Ventura County Fusion.

Championship side Blackpool will also visit the Liberty Stadium for a friendly on 7 August.