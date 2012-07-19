Sheffield Wednesday consider Harewood move

Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Nottingham Forest and West Ham striker Marlon Harewood on their pre-season tour to Portugal.

Harewood, 32, is without a club after a short-term deal at Forest finished before the end of last season.

"Marlon's trained well with us over the last week," assistant manager Paul Wilkinson told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He's just building his fitness back up at the moment and we'll see how he gets on in Portugal."

Wilkinson added: "We've got two good games out there for him to play in but we're looking at four or five weeks down the line really."

Wednesday are to play friendlies against Sporting Lisbon and Premier League side Reading on the tour.