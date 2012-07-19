Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Rangers should be stripped of previous titles, if the Ibrox club are found guilty of breaking rules on dual contracts. (Various)

An independent commission will rule on whether or not to take titles from Rangers over the dual contract system. (Daily Record)

The Glasgow Cup, scheduled as an Under-17 tournament, could be a route for for staging full-scale Old Firm games this season. Full story: Herald

Rangers are planning a move for former St Johnstone striker Francisco Sandaza - if they avoid a transfer embargo. (Sun)

Inverness hope to sign former Gillingham defender Simon King. (Sun)

Motherwell Stuart McCall hopes to sign Fir Park trialist Simon Ramsden after praising the former Rochdale and Bradford defender's versatility. Full story: Daily Record

Steve Tosh, a scorer in Queen of the South's 3-2 Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers in 2008, says being given a winners' medal would mean nothing to him. (Sun)

New Aberdeen signing Niall McGinn is a fitness doubt for the club's pre-season tour of Germany. Full story: Daily Record

Alan Maybury's chances of winning a move to Hibs brightened after the full-back made a late dash to join the Edinburgh club's pre-season tour of Holland, Belgium and Germany. (Scotsman)

James McFadden will turn out for his first club Motherwell when they host his most recent club Everton on Saturday in a testimonial for Stevie Hammell. (Various)

Talks between the Scottish FA and Rangers will rumble into a third day as the newco seek membership of the governing body. (Various)

BBC ALBA are set to screen newco Rangers' Ramsdens Cup tie at Brechin on 28 July. (Various)

Partick Thistle have seen off competition from Tamworth to sign striker James Craigan. (Sun)

Morton have added former Hibs defender Scott Taggart and midfield veteran Martin Hardie to their squad. (Daily Record)

Raith Rovers hope to sign up former Celtic and Alloa striker Greig Spence. (Sun)

Chairman John Yorkston is resigned to Dunfermline playing in Division One but has not ruled out a legal challenge to the SPL's decision to promote Dundee. (Various)

Rangers were ready to make former Inverness striker Marius Niculae their first signing - until they were told to begin in Division Three. (Daily Express)