Liam Palmer grateful for Tranmere Rovers opportunity

Tranmere loan signing Liam Palmer says he is grateful the club have given him a chance to play first-team football.

The 20-year-old, who has not played for Wednesday since February, became Ronnie Moore's sixth signing of the summer when he agreed a six-month loan deal.

Palmer has made just 16 starts at Hillsborough since his debut in 2010.

"All you want to do as a player is play football so I'm thankful for Tranmere giving me the opportunity," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

Media playback is not supported on this device Palmer willing to play anywhere for start

"There was going to be a lot of competition for places (at Sheffield Wednesday) and I need to get a good run of games so I can get that experience, and hopefully, learn my trade really."

Palmer, a Scotland Under-21 international, is out of contract at the end of the season and believes he will get more opportunities at Prenton Park following Wednesday's promotion.

Having played in a number of positions in his 31 appearances at Hillsborough, Palmer is willing to play anywhere for a start.

"As long as I'm playing I'm happy, I'll give 100% in any position and do my best really," he added.

"It gives me, I like to think, more of an opportunity of playing if I can play in more than one position.

"To get that run of games and get used to playing Saturday then Tuesday and hopefully play well during my time here."