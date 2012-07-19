Crawley Town's Richard Brodie joins Morecambe on loan

Morecambe have signed Crawley striker Richard Brodie on a six-month loan.

Brodie spent the whole of last season with Blue Square Bet Premier champions Fleetwood Town, scoring nine goals in their promotion-winning campaign.

The 25-year-old joins fellow new signings Robbie Threlfall and Andrew Wright at the Globe Arena.

"I have a year left on my contract at Crawley but I was looking to remain up north because I am settled here," said the former York City forward.

Speaking to the club website, Brodie continued: "There were several clubs interested in signing me but the manager (Jim Bentley) just made me feel so comfortable.

"He is so passionate about the club and the game. It just felt right and I can't wait to get started."

Bentley added: "Richard is a goalscorer who always gives 100% and will fit in perfectly with the squad."

Brodie became one of the most prolific goalscorers in non-league football during his time with York City and he continued that form following his move to Crawley in 2010, helping them win promotion to the Football League.