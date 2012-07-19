Morocco striker Youssef Al Arabi signs for Granada

Morocco striker Youssef Al Arabi has signed for Spanish side Granada for an undisclosed fee.

He has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the club.

The 25-year-old spent last season in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, scoring 12 goals in 21 matches.

Although he was born in France, Al Arabi opted to play for Morocco, where his parents are from, making his debut in 2010.

He played for the Atlas Lions in both their 2014 World Cup qualifiers in June and was part of their Africa Cup of Nations' squad earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Senegal defender Kader Mangane has joined Al Hilal from French club Rennes; the 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal.