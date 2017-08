Reading striker Gozie Ugwu has joined League One Yeovil Town on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Royals academy set-up but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

He was sent out on loan to Ebbsfleet last season, where he scored four goals in nine games for the Blue Square Bet Premier outfit.

Ugwu becomes the 11th summer signing for Glovers boss Gary Johnson.