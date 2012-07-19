Bournemouth's Matt Tubbs has no interest in Rotherham move

Bournemouth striker Matt Tubbs says he has no intention of leaving the club, despite Rotherham's interest in him.

Millers had a bid for the Cherries' record signing rejected in May and boss Steve Evans has maintained his interest in Tubbs who he managed at Crawley.

"I feel I've got a lot to prove as I've had a couple of spells here at Bournemouth before that haven't worked out," Tubbs told BBC Radio Solent.

"Now I'm 100% fit I want to grab this opportunity while I can."

Tubbs says he was not distracted by the attention in him over the summer and re-iterated that he was happy at the club despite an indifferent start to his Cherries career.

The former Crawley striker also says he has no problem with Evans - who Cherrries boss Paul Groves branded "distasteful" for making public his failed bid for Tubbs.

"I'm 28, I've got three years here, it's my home town club and I'm around my friends and family," Tubbs continued.

"I've always got on with Steve Evans, a lot of people don't agree with the things he says but I did quite well for him and he respects me and I respect him.

"He tabled a bid, it got rejected so we move on as a club and a player."

Tubbs arrived from Crawley in January but scored just once in seven appearances before having his season ended early because of a groin injury.

And although he admits it had been a frustrating start to his Cherries career, Tubbs impressed as he marked his return to action in pre-season, with three goals in Bournemouth's 13-0 victory over New Milton on Wednesday.

"It's been so frustrating for me because my last game was Sheffield Wednesday away so to make my competitive return is fantastic for me," he said.

"I've come back quite fit. I had a couple of months off towards the end of the season so I used that as my summer really.

"And then in the off-season I kept myself ticking over and kept myself fit. I had a week off with the missus and then came back and worked hard."