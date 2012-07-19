Gianfranco Zola adds eight members to Watford staff

From the section

Watford boss Gianfranco Zola has appointed eight members to his backroom staff with Sean Dyche's assistants Ian Woan and Tony Loughlan departing.

The club's website lists former Juventus coach Giancarlo Corradini and ex-Napoli coach Dodo Surmani as the new assistant coaches.

Zola replaced Dyche as manager on 7 July with Gianluca Nani also arriving as technical director.

Goalkeeper coach Alec Chamberlain keeps the role he has held for six years.

Marco Cesarini is the new head of medical and Giorgio Gasparini - who was with Zola at West Ham - is head of rehabilitation.

Richard Line is introduced as football operations manager whilst Filippo Giraldi, Robert Leeson and Luke Warrington have scouting responsibilities.

Sports scientist Matt Springham and Under-18 coach David Hughes are amongst those to remain listed in their previous roles.