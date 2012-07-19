Sunderland centre-back Wes Brown tells BBC Newcastle he believes they have a squad capable of improving on last season, if they manage to stay clear of injuries.

The Black Cats finished 13th in the Premier League after Martin O'Neill took over from Steve Bruce midway through the season.

Speaking ahead of their pre-season trip to South Korea, the former Manchester United defender also talks about his extra sessions over the summer and the disguised training techniques used by coaches to improve fitness levels.