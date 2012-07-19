Sven-Goran Eriksson keen on Nottingham Forest manager's job

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in the vacant manager's job at Championship side Nottingham Forest, BBC Sport reports.

The 64-year-old Swede has been out of work since being sacked by Leicester City last October.

Eriksson is the latest name to be linked with the City Ground post after Steve Cotterill's sacking following the takeover by the Al-Hasawi family.

Another ex-England boss Glenn Hoddle is also still among the favourites.

Forest runners and riders IN TALKS/HAD TALKS Glenn Hoddle: still one of the bookmakers' favourites. Gordon Strachan: been involved in discussions but his appointment now seems unlikely. INTERESTED Sven-Goran Eriksson: keen on returning to the East Midlands but has not yet been approached. Billy Davies: initially a rank outsider, the ex-Forest boss knows the club and has said he has unfinished business at the City Ground. Roy Keane: his representatives have said the former Forest player would be interested. NOT INTERESTED Mick McCarthy: had talks but ruled himself out after looking likely to be announced as manager. Darren Ferguson, Harry Redknapp: the Peterborough boss and former Tottenham manager have both ruled themselves out. ALSO IN THE FRAME Former Forest coach, now Crawley manager Sean O'Driscoll, ex-Reading boss Steve Coppell and Leeds manager Neil Warnock are also among the contenders

Hoddle is understood to have had initial talks with Forest's new owners, who have said they were eager to appoint an "iconic manager" to replace Cotterill.

Ex-Celtic boss Gordon Strachan has also had talks with the new owners, while former Reds manager Billy Davies' advisors have said he would like to return to the club as he has "unfinished business" at the City Ground.

Former Forest coach Sean O'Driscoll, who only left the club to join Crawley Town in May, is also being linked with a return in some capacity and has been contacted by the new Forest owners.

And Steve Coppell, Crawley's director of football, is also being linked with taking on a similar role working with O'Driscoll at the City Ground.

But ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson and former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp have all ruled themselves out.

Abdulaziz Al-Hasawi has said Forest are keen to appoint a manager who understands Championship football: "It is very important for the manager to have good knowledge of this league and the teams involved in it.

"They must also have an understanding when it comes to working with a club and developing it.

"We are looking for somebody with a strong CV, with a lot of experience. We want somebody who has good, strong character to come in and inspire the players."