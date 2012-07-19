Barnet sign ex-Dagenham & Redbridge striker Jon Nurse

Barnet head coach Mark Robson has bolstered his squad with the signing of former Stevenage and Dagenham & Redbridge striker Jon Nurse.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals in 46 games for the Daggers last season.

Nurse told the club website: "Everyone that's spoken to me about Mark has been impressed with him so I saw it as a massive incentive to come to Barnet.

"My goal this year is to score as many goals as I can. Double figures is the minimum for me."

Robson has been busy in the transfer market since being appointed as head coach of the League Two club last month.

Goalkeeper Sam Cowler, defender Jordan Brown, and midfielders Ahmed Abdulla, Oliver Lee and Freddie Warren all completed moves to Underhill earlier in the summer.