Hull City sign former West Ham defender Abdoulaye Faye

Hull City have signed veteran Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Faye on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old played 29 times in the Championship for West Ham last term but was released by the Hammers at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce is a great manager with a fantastic record Abdoulaye Faye

He has Premier League experience with Bolton, Newcastle and Stoke.

Tigers boss Steve Bruce said: "He brings experience and if you look at our squad we don't have a lot of that at the moment."

Faye added: "I am very happy to be here and to have signed for Hull City. It is a fresh challenge for me and one that I am greatly looking forward to.

"I spent time watching Hull last season and they played very well. We have plenty of talented young players in the squad and I think I can complement them with my experience.

"Experience can count for a lot in football. I have played for several years in the Premiership, with last year being my first in the Championship.

"I think that in some ways the Championship is even tougher as it is played at such a frantic pace, and is very physical.

"Steve Bruce is a great manager with a fantastic record and, when he spoke to me about his ambitions for the club, it was easy for me to make up my mind."