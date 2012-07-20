Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentis has told La Stampa newspaper that he is serious about bidding to take over at Rangers. (Daily Express)

Leeds United are keen on Dundee United forward Johnny Russell and Hearts winger David Templeton. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon admits Celtic will not make any signings until they know whether they are in the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Celtic are considering taking Sporting Lisbon striker Amido Balde on trial. (Herald)

Lord Carloway and Spartans chairman Craig Graham will be replaced if or when the Scottish FA's three-man Appellate Tribunal reconvenes to rule on a possible transfer ban for Rangers. (Herald)

Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie is pleading with supporters to buy up 3,000 more season tickets, warning of "significant losses" due to the demise of Rangers. (Various)

Hearts boss John McGlynn will scour the lower divisions to unearth the next Andy Webster or Ryan Stevenson. (Sun)

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Derek Riordan is on trial with English League One side MK Dons. (Daily Record)

Salim Kerkar, out of contract at Rangers, is to go on trial with Charlton Athletic. (Daily Express)