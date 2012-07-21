Alan Connell joins Bradford City from Swindon Town

Bradford have signed Swindon striker Alan Connell on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old joined the Robins for a six-figure fee from Grimsby last summer but was transfer-listed by the Robins after scoring 11 league goals.

The Robins agreed to mutually terminate his deal so he could sign a two-year contract with the Bantams.

City boss Phil Parkinson told the club website: "He is a proven goalscorer and has a great track record. He is an intelligent player."

Parkinson had been linked with a move for former Barnsley striker Andy Gray last week before signing former Bournemouth and Grimsby Town frontman Connell.

He joins midfielders Gary Jones, Garry Thompson and Will Atkinson and defenders Rory McArdle, Andrew Davies, Stephen Darby and James Meredith in moving to Valley Parade this summer.