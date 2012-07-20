Hull fear Robert Koren exit as talk of Leicester move grows

Hull City manager Steve Bruce fears Robert Koren will leave amid mounting speculation he is about to be re-united with Nigel Pearson at Leicester City.

Foxes boss and former Tigers manager Pearson was linked with Koren in January and the 31-year-old midfielder has a buy-out deal in his contract.

"We've opened up negotiations with Robert and we've spoke to his agent," Bruce said. "I hope to keep him.

"But he has a buy-out clause. There's a problem there for us."

Koren is entering the final year of his Tigers contract and the buy-out figure is believed to be £500,000.

And although Bruce had said he was hopeful of keeping Koren, he is now not so confident.

Bruce added: "If a club comes in with the value then we're essentially powerless and that's unfortunate.

"If someone matches that price and he wants to go, then that's that."