Joe Widdowson excited by Northampton pre-season squad

Northampton Town defender Joe Widdowson says the squad is shaping up nicely for the new season.

The 23-year-old previously played for Rochdale, and the two sides meet in the first league game of the season.

He told BBC Northampton: "It's shaping up well. We've got a good set of players, especially going forwards, with a lot of attacking options.

We had three different managers come in [at Rochdale] and I felt that even though I'd played quite a bit, it was time to move on Joe Widdowson

"Of the [new signings], most have played at a higher level, so they're ambitious."

He continued: "Just from playing 90 minutes out in Croatia [in a 6-1 win over Novigrad], it's looking good."

Northampton have finished the League Two campaign in 16th and 20th in the last two seasons, but the defender wants to improve on those positions.

"As a squad we know what we want to try and achieve," said Widdowson. "But it's a long season and we haven't kicked a ball yet.

"No-one's really talking about promotion but we want to give it a go and see where it gets us.

"The manager [has] told me what his plans and vision is for the team and out of all the managers I spoke to over the summer, I liked what he had to say the most."

Widdowson made 66 league starts in two seasons at Spotland and says he is looking forward to playing against his former employers next month.

"I had a great first season at Rochdale and really enjoyed it," he said.

"Things changed in the second season. We had three different managers come in and I felt that even though I'd played quite a bit, it was time to move on.

"Hopefully I'll get a good reception because I think I did well for the club."