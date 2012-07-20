Woking sign defender Mike Cestor and midfielder Lee Sawyer

Blue Square Bet Premier newboys Woking have completed the signings of defender Mike Cestor and midfielder Lee Sawyer.

Former Chelsea trainee Sawyer, 22, was released by Southend this summer after making 14 appearances in all competitions last season.

Cestor, 20, had three loan spells at Kingfield last season as the Cards won the Blue Square Bet South title.

The Frenchman, who can play at centre-back or left-back, had been on the books at Leyton Orient.