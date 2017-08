Ebbsfleet United have completed the signing of former Histon and Crewe defender Patrick Ada following a successful trial.

The 27-year-old from Cameroon had spells at Kilmarnock and Burton Albion last season.

Fleet boss Liam Daish said: "Patrick has slotted in well alongside Paul Lorriane and they seem to have struck up an instant understanding.

"We have added another commanding figure to our defence."