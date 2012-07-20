Lee Trundle signs one-year contract at Preston North End
-
- From the section Football
Former Swansea City striker Lee Trundle has signed a one-year contract with League One side Preston North End.
The 35-year-old, who has scored more than 100 goals in the Football League, was without a club after in May.
Trundle had been on trial at Deepdale, playing in two pre-season friendlies.
The Liverpool-born forward was a prolific scorer in the lower divisions with Wrexham and Swansea, and cost Bristol City £1m in August 2007.
He becomes Preston's 13th signing of a busy summer for manager Graham Westley.
Trundle told the club website: "I'm delighted to join a massive club.
"Although we are in League One, the club should be a lot higher and I am looking forward to being a part of this season and getting the club promoted."
Chairman Peter Ridsdale added: "His performances in the two pre-season games have impressed the manager and the supporters alike.
"I am delighted he has agreed to join us. He wants to be a part of what we believe could be something special for Preston North End."