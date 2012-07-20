Kidderminster Harriers re-sign midfielder Keith Briggs

Kidderminster have strengthened their midfield options with the signing of former club captain Keith Briggs.

The 30-year-old left Aggborough last summer to join Fleetwood but was released after playing 18 games for the Blue Square Bet Premier champions.

"We've beaten off a fair bit of competition from Conference clubs to bring Keith back here," manager Steve Burr told the club website.

"He'll give us some real experience in the middle of the park."

Burr added: "He's been here before, knows the place and didn't really want to leave so he's really pleased to be back."

Briggs was with Kidderminster during the 2010-11 season, making 45 appearances as Harriers narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.