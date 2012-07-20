Derby County manager Nigel Clough tells BBC Radio Derby that new signing Richard Keogh was his first choice to replace Jason Shackell and hopes the deal appeases Rams fans.

Keogh has been made skipper after joining from Coventry for a fee in excess of £1m and Clough is convinced the centre-half has the leadership qualities to help his young side.

Clough is also pleased that Callum Ball has moved in the opposite direction on a season-long loan, saying the club have "high hopes for him" and it would be "a brilliant move for his development."