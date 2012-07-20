Farnborough manager Spencer Day targets survival

Farnborough manager Spencer Day says surviving relegation is the goal for his side next season.

The Hampshire side finished four points above the drop zone in Blue Square Bet South last season after having five points deducted.

He told BBC Surrey: "We've got to make sure we stay in the division. Anything above that is fantastic.

"We've got to be very realistic. That's the way we are at this club on and off the pitch."

He added: "We know there are difficult times ahead but if we stick together like we did last year, we'll be OK.

"We've got a very small budget here. We don't have a sponsor at the club and we're in a very difficult position.

"We are making improvements to the ground to bring in income which we desperately need."