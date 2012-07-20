York City goalkeeper Michael Ingham signs new two-year deal

York City goalkeeper Michael Ingham has agreed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

Ingham, 32, has made 177 league appearances for the Minstermen since joining them from Hereford in 2008.

Last season helped the Bootham Crescent side complete a Wembley double as they won the FA Trophy and promotion back to the Football League by beating Luton in the play-off final.

York begin their League Two season at home to Wycombe on Saturday, 18 August.