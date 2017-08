Nottingham Forest midfielder Andy Reid tells BBC East Midlands Today that the players all wanted Sean O'Driscoll as manager.

Forest were linked with a host of high-profile managers and the new owners originally promised an "iconic name".

But O'Driscoll was appointed on Thursday on a three-year deal and Reid is delighted the Al-Hasawis took the "brave" decision to go for the former Doncaster Rovers and Bournemouth boss.