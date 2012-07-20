Stockport County to re-sign Fleetwood's Danny Rowe on loan

Fleetwood Town striker Danny Rowe looks set to rejoin Stockport County on loan for the first half of next season.

The six-month loan deal is subject to approval from the Football Association.

Rowe made 12 league starts during a three-month spell at Edgeley Park last season, netting eight goals and ending the campaign as their top scorer.

"He is a proven goalscorer at this level and has been a very popular member of the playing staff here," said Stockport manager Jim Gannon.

He told the club website: "We have all seen his fantastic finishing techniques, but he also possesses a penetrative ability in his passing and superb set-plays."