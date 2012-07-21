Brazilian midfielder Oscar says he has had Chelsea medical

Oscar

Brazilian midfielder Oscar says he has had a medical with Chelsea but will wait until after the Olympics to resolve his future.

The Internacional player, 20, has been linked with a reported £25m move.

But, after playing in Brazil's 2-0 win over Team GB, he maintained he has not agreed to move to Stamford Bridge.

"I only had a meeting with the doctor, nothing else. I haven't signed any contract yet," he said when asked about the Champions League winners' interest.

"I will wait until the end of the Olympic Games to decide my future.

"All Brazilian players have this dream. I have, like everybody, the dream to play in Europe and the Premier League."

The final of the Olympic football tournament takes place on Saturday, 11 August.

Chelsea have already recruited Lille midfielder Eden Hazard and Werder Bremen winger Marko Marin this summer.