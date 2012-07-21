Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson keen to avoid European errors

Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson believes more consistent selection will ensure that Manchester United avoid a repeat of last season's Champions League failure.

Manchester United's European campaign to forget 14 September 2011 - Benfica 1-1 Manchester United (Champions League) 27 September 2011 - Manchester United 3-3 Basel 18 October 2011 - Otelul Galati 0-2 Manchester United 2 November 2011 - Manchester United 2-0 Otelul Galati 22 November 2011 - Manchester United 2-2 Benfica 7 December 2011 - Basel 2-1 Manchester United 16 February 2012 - Ajax 0-2 Manchester United (Europa League) 23 February 2012 - Manchester United 1-2 Ajax 8 March 2012 - Manchester United 2-3 Atletic Bilbao 15 March 2012 - Atletic Bilbao 2-1 Manchester United

Last year, the Old Trafford club failed to progress beyond the group stage for just the third time in 17 years after being involved in three of the previous four finals.

But Ferguson is certain he knows where three-time winners United went wrong.

"Last season we changed the team too much and it backfired," Ferguson said.

United failed to win any of their four Champions League group matches against Benfica or Basel.

They were subsequently knocked out of the Europa League by Athletic Bilbao, while Basel were beaten 7-0 by Bayern Munich as they were eliminated.

Ferguson added: "It definitely won't happen next season - there is no chance of that.

"Over the last few years we have used the group stage as an opportunity to play the youngsters.

"Basel were just an ordinary team and they showed that when they played Bayern."

Ferguson believes Michael Carrick, 31, will play a key role as United look to bounce back from a first campaign without a trophy since 2004-05.

He added: "Carrick is the key to it. If you look at the central midfielders in the Premier League, he can match up against any of them in terms of quality.

"He can read the game and also play in front of the back four."