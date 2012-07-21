Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has dismissed concerns that his career is over at the age of 28 because of illness that sidelined for much of last season.

Full story: Daily Express

Fifa has decreed that Rangers will receive no compensation from Everton, Stoke, Sion and Norwich respectively for Steven Naismith, Jamie Ness, Kyle Lafferty and Steven Whittaker after the players left Ibrox following the club's financial crisis - but will receive £800,000 for Steven Davis after an agreement was reached with Southampton.

Full story: Daily Record

The Scottish Football League has no plans to consider stripping League Cup titles from Rangers even if the club is found guilty of making undisclosed payments to players via Employment Benefit Trusts.

Full story: The Herald

Sevco Scotland has agreed to pay all outstanding fines, football debts and court costs in return for the Scottish Football Association granting their new Rangers membership and a place in Division Three this season.

Full story: The Herald

Rangers manager Ally McCoist will step up efforts to sign targets like Craig Beattie, Ian Black and Fran Sandaza before a 12-month signing ban comes into place.

Full story: The Sun

Bidvest Wits have failed to persuade former Hearts striker Craig Beattie to sign for the South African outfit.

Full story: Daily Express

Rangers have opened talks with Dean Shiels, who has rejected a new deal with Kilmarnock, while fellow midfielder Steve Jennings is also a target after the Englishman's exit from Motherwell.

Full story: Daily Express

Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng admits he would be interested in a move to English football following the decision to deny the new Rangers a place in the Scottish Premier League but says he is focusing on South Korea's Olympic campaign.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Norwich City have made an increased offer for Leeds captain Robert Snodgrass as they look to reunite the 24-year-old midfielder with Bradley Johnson and Jonny Howson.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Scotland winger Matt Phillips is wanted by Sunderland, Everton, Aston Villa, Reading and Swansea City, but Blackpool plan to hold on to the 21-year-old.

Full story: Daily Record

Kilmarnock have secured former Livingston striker Rory Boulding on a three-year contract.

Full story: The Sun

Former Dundee United defender Mihael Kovacevic, who has left Zadar, and right-back Jon Bateson, released by Macclesfield, are expected to sign one-year contracts with Ross County today.

Full story: The Sun

Former Rangers defender Jean-Alain Boumsong has warned his Panathinaikos team-mates not to underestimate Motherwell in their Champions League qualifier.

Full story: The Sun

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has called for the Scottish Premier League season to start from June next year to give clubs a better chance of success in Europe.

Full story: Daily Record

Aberdeen will take Queen's Park full-back Paul McGinn, who has attracted interest from Dundee United and Fulham, on trial next month.

Full story: Daily Express

Dumbarton have renamed their stadium for a second time in six months, the ground formerly known as Strathclyde Homes Stadium having become Dumbarton Football Stadium in February but now the Bet Butler Stadium after their shirt sponsor.

Full story: The Sun

OTHER GOSSIP

Richie Ramsay described the last two weeks as the worst of his golfing career after he missed the cut at both the Scottish Open and The Open.

Full story: The Sun