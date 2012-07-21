Leeds United defender Aidan White signs new contract

Leeds United defender Aidan White has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old academy graduate made 39 appearances for United last season and was out of contract last month.

Leeds boss Neil Warnock told the club website: "Aidy is a young player who we have high hopes for and we're delighted he's agreed to a new deal.

"He's good going forward and he's good defensively, and he's a big part of our plans here."