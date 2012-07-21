Woking sign Aldershot striker Bradley Bubb on loan

Woking have completed the signing of Aldershot Town striker Bradley Bubb on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Shots on a two-year deal last summer, failed to score in 11 appearances for the League Two side last season.

The Grenada international went on to have loan spells at Basingstoke Town and Eastleigh.

Shots boss Dean Holdsworth said: "It will do Bradley the world of good to go out to Woking and get some games."