Esperance seal dramatic win over AS Chlef

Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia remain top of Champions League Group A, after grabbing a dramatic late winner to beat AS Chlef 3-2 on Friday.

Khaled Mouelhi's penalty put the Tunisians ahead, before Farid Mellouli equalised approaching half-time.

Mohamed Messaoud then put the visitors in front on 85 minutes, before Mouelhi struck again from the spot.

Cameroonian Yannick Ndjeng sealed all three points for the champions, hitting the winner on 90 minutes in Tunis.

GROUP A TABLE Esperance 6 points

Etoile du Sahel 3

Sunshine Stars 0

AS Chlef 0

Esperance now have six points from two games, having beaten Sunshine Stars 2-0 in Nigeria earlier this month.

Chlef, meanwhile, are bottom of the group, pointless after losing 1-0 at home to Tunisians Etoile du Sahel in the first round of group matches.

Etoile host Sunshine in a late kick-off in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse on Saturday.

A win for the Red Brigade would strengthen the chances of two Tunisian teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Both Group B matches are scheduled for Sunday with TP Mazembe from DR Congo hosting Berekum Chelsea of Ghana and Zamalek confronting Al Ahly in an Egyptian derby that will be played behind closed doors.

The Champions League tie is the latest to be staged in an empty stadium amid security concerns in Egypt.