FA Cup second round draw: MK Dons face Wimbledon battle

MK Dons will meet AFC Wimbledon, the club set up by the Dons' former supporters, in the most eye-catching tie of the FA Cup second round.

They will face each other for the first time since AFC Wimbledon was formed in 2002 after the Dons beat Cambridge City 6-1 in Tuesday's first-round replay.

League Two side AFC Wimbledon earned their berth with a 4-3 win over York.

Hastings United, the lowest-ranked side through, face an away trip to fellow non-league side Harrogate Town.

Blue Square Bet South side Dorchester Town face Conference side Luton Town, while giantkillers Chelmsford travel to Crawley and Hereford will play Cheltenham.

Port Vale manager Micky Adams will take his current team to play one of his former sides, Sheffield United, while the longest away journey in round two will be made by Bournemouth, who travel to League One rivals Carlisle for the second time in five weeks.

Second-round ties will be played on the weekend of 1 and 2 December, while teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition in the third round.

FA CUP SECOND ROUND DRAW

Preston North End v Gillingham

Bury v Southend United

Sheffield United vPort Vale

Carlisle United v AFC Bournemouth

Crewe Alexandra v Burton Albion

Bradford City v Brentford

Luton Town v Dorchester Town

Alfreton Town v Leyton Orient

Oldham Athletic v Doncaster Rovers

Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield

Rotherham United v Notts County

Cheltenham Town v Hereford United

Barrow v Macclesfield Town

Accrington Stanley v Oxford United

Lincoln City v Mansfield Town

Harrogate Town v Hastings United

Coventry City v Morecambe

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Crawley Town v Chelmsford City

Fleetwood Town v Aldershot Town

Ties to be played on the weekend of 1 and 2 December