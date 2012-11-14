FA Cup second round draw: MK Dons face Wimbledon battle
-
MK Dons will meet AFC Wimbledon, the club set up by the Dons' former supporters, in the most eye-catching tie of the FA Cup second round.
They will face each other for the first time since AFC Wimbledon was formed in 2002 after the Dons beat Cambridge City 6-1 in Tuesday's first-round replay.
League Two side AFC Wimbledon earned their berth with a 4-3 win over York.
Hastings United, the lowest-ranked side through, face an away trip to fellow non-league side Harrogate Town.
Blue Square Bet South side Dorchester Town face Conference side Luton Town, while giantkillers Chelmsford travel to Crawley and Hereford will play Cheltenham.
Port Vale manager Micky Adams will take his current team to play one of his former sides, Sheffield United, while the longest away journey in round two will be made by Bournemouth, who travel to League One rivals Carlisle for the second time in five weeks.
Second-round ties will be played on the weekend of 1 and 2 December, while teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition in the third round.
FA CUP SECOND ROUND DRAW
Preston North End v Gillingham
Bury v Southend United
Sheffield United vPort Vale
Carlisle United v AFC Bournemouth
Crewe Alexandra v Burton Albion
Bradford City v Brentford
Luton Town v Dorchester Town
Alfreton Town v Leyton Orient
Oldham Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield
Rotherham United v Notts County
Cheltenham Town v Hereford United
Barrow v Macclesfield Town
Accrington Stanley v Oxford United
Lincoln City v Mansfield Town
Harrogate Town v Hastings United
Coventry City v Morecambe
MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon
Crawley Town v Chelmsford City
Fleetwood Town v Aldershot Town
Ties to be played on the weekend of 1 and 2 December